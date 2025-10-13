Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki has spoken out after missing DR Congo’s World Cup qualifier through injury

Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki has issued an update after missing DR Congo’s World Cup qualifier through injury, with fans anxiously awaiting news on his condition ahead of the Premier League’s return.

The 20-year-old, who has quickly become one of Régis Le Bris’ most influential players, was left out of the Leopards’ squad to face Sudan and was spotted walking with a slight limp earlier in the week. Sadiki took to Instagram to confirm he had not recovered in time to feature for his country on Tuesday after DR Congo confirmed the player had suffered an ankle strain.

Posting to his story, he wrote: “Enormously saddened not to be fit in time for this match. I wanted to play again in Kinshasa in front of our home crowd to get some revenge, but that's life. I will be behind my nation and my teammates, who will, I'm sure, give their best to lead us towards our dream. As for me, I will do everything to come back stronger to help my country. Romans 8:31.”

Sadiki has established himself as one of the Premier League’s standout young midfielders since his summer move from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise. Born in Brussels, Sadiki joined R.S.C. Anderlecht at the age of six and rose through every level of the club’s famed academy system. His technical ability and energy in midfield quickly marked him out as a special prospect. He impressed for Robin Veldman’s under-21 team, and his performances caught the eye of then-first team manager Vincent Kompany, who handed him run-outs in two senior friendlies in late 2021 and early 2022.

Sadiki signed his first professional contract with Anderlecht in February 2022, before making the bold decision to leave his boyhood club the following year in search of first-team football. He joined Union Saint-Gilloise on a four-year deal in July 2023 for a reported €1.4million – a move that paid off almost immediately. His debut season in Union’s high-pressing, possession-based system showcased his tactical intelligence and tireless work rate, earning him international recognition and, eventually, the attention of Sunderland’s scouting department.

Sunderland swooped for Sadiki on 4 July 2025, securing him on a five-year deal as part of the club’s summer overhaul. Few could have predicted just how quickly he would adapt to the Premier League. The midfielder has missed just over 30 minutes of football across Sunderland’s opening seven league fixtures – a remarkable feat for a 20-year-old adjusting to English football.

Eligible to represent both Belgium and DR Congo, Sadiki represented Belgium up to under-20 level before switching allegiance in 2023. He made his senior debut for DR Congo on 6 September 2024 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa. Now, as he battles to recover from his latest setback, Sunderland fans will be hoping the injury is only minor. Sadiki’s influence on this Sunderland side has grown, and his absence – however short – would be keenly felt.

