Sunderland announced the departure of Stuart Harvey from the club last week

Stuart Harvey has said he will always follow Sunderland's progress with pride after his departure from the club was announced last Friday.

Harvey served as Sunderland's Head of Player Recruitment for over four years, joining in 2021 shortly before a transformative summer window that would eventually lead to the club's promotion from League One. Harvey continued to play a key role in the club's rebuild in the years that followed, with the club stating his departure had come after discussions in recent times over the future.

Writing in a post on Linkedin, Harvey said he was proud to have represented a 'truly' unique football club and paid tribute to those he had worked alongside throughout his time.

"From my very first day walking through the doors at Sunderland, I knew what a special football club I was joining. It has been a privilege to serve as Head of Player Recruitment at one of the country’s great footballing institutions for the past four and a half years," Harvey said.

"During that time, it has been an honour to play a part in the journey from League One to the Premier League and to help support the ownership’s model of recruiting and developing young, talented players — a strategy that has underpinned both on-field progress and a successful player trading model. This is a truly unique club, defined by its scale, its passion, and its people, and it’s been great to be part of building something that the supporters can be proud of.

"I would like to thank the coaches, past and present, for the trust and support they have shown throughout my time here. My thanks also go to Kristjaan, the wider Football Management Team, and more recently Florent, as well as the staff across the Academy of Light, the Stadium of Light, and Black Cat House — it has been an absolute pleasure to work with everyone.

"To the players and their representatives, thank you for putting your trust in us. The memories of some of the performances, both home and away, and in particular the results in both play-off finals, will stay with me forever. A sincere thank you to Kyril, Maurice, Juan, and all the directors — past and present, executive and non-executive — for the faith they placed in me and for the opportunity to represent such a proud and historic club.

"Finally, I want to express my gratitude to my recruitment team, both at First Team and Academy level — Matt, Paul, Ian, Alan, Jordan, Ged, and all our part-time staff, locally and regionally — for their passion, commitment, and expertise. Nothing we achieved would have been possible without them. It has been an honour to represent this club, and I will always follow its progress with pride.

"Ha’way the Lads. Stu."

Sunderland's statement confirming Stuart Harvey's departure in full

Sunderland AFC today confirmed the departure of Head of Player Recruitment, Stuart Harvey.

The Northern Irishman leaves following four years on Wearside, during which time he played an integral part in the Club’s rise from League One to the Premier League. His tenure included a central role in the development and implementation of a player recruitment strategy that not only cultivated on-field success but also a renowned player trading model.

Following discussions throughout recent months, both parties have mutually agreed to part ways, and all at SAFC thank Stuart for his contribution and wish him every success for the future.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Stuart has made a significant contribution to Sunderland AFC throughout his time at the Club. His professionalism, expertise, and dedication have been evident throughout, and he has played a key part in our progress in recent years. He worked tirelessly through the summer to ensure continuity and consistency in our recruitment processes, and he leaves with our gratitude and best wishes for the future. Stuart will always be welcome back at the Stadium of Light.”

