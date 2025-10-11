Sunderland return to Premier League action next weekend when they face Wolves at the Stadium of Light.
Both Régis Le Bris and Vítor Pereira have some significant injury and fitness concerns, and here we bring you up speed with all the early team news as we have it.
1. Matt Doherty - major doubt
Experienced defender has undergone surgery on his wrist and missed the last game before the international break. While he's expected to be back in action quickly, it remains to be seen whether the trip to Wearside will come too soon.
2. Reinildo - out
Reinildo has been suspended for three matches following his red card against Aston. Will return for the trip to Chelsea late next month.
3. Habib Diarra - out
Diarra suffered a groin injury in training last week and after undergoing surgery is expected to return some time in December. A major blow for the Black Cats.
4. Toti Gomes - minor doubt
Influential defender missed the draw with Brighton due to illness. Seems likely to return for this one.