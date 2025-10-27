Sunderland legend reappointed by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus following 2022 departure

Sunderland legend Kevin Ball has returned to the Stadium of Light as Club Ambassador after being reappointed by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus following his 2022 departure.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have confirmed that club legend Kevin Ball has officially returned to the Stadium of Light, taking up the role of Club Ambassador. The news was revealed during a recent supporter meeting and was warmly received by fans, many of whom regard Ball as one of the most influential figures in the club’s modern history.

“The Club confirmed Kevin Ball’s return to the Stadium of Light in the role of Club Ambassador, and this move was welcomed by fans in attendance,” Sunderland said in a statement before the game against Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ball’s return marks a homecoming for a man whose association with Sunderland stretches back more than three decades. The former midfielder and captain made 389 appearances for the Black Cats across all competitions, scoring 27 goals and leading the team through some of its most memorable eras. Known for his combative style, leadership, and sheer determination, Ball epitomised the hard-working, no-nonsense identity that Sunderland fans have long cherished.

Born in Hastings, Ball began his professional career as a central defender before moving into midfield, where he truly made his mark. He famously captained Sunderland in the 1992 FA Cup Final against Liverpool and was twice named the club’s Player of the Year – first in 1990–91 and again in 1996–97. During his time on Wearside, he helped the club to two First Division title wins, in 1996 and 1999, cementing his legacy as one of Sunderland’s greatest modern-era leaders.

After hanging up his boots, Ball transitioned seamlessly into coaching and development roles within the club. He twice stepped in as caretaker manager – first in 2006, after the sacking of Mick McCarthy, and again in 2013 following Paolo Di Canio’s departure. During his first stint, he led the side for the final ten games of the Premier League campaign, taking five points and earning widespread respect for steadying the dressing room during a difficult period.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Ball expressed interest in taking the job permanently, incoming chairman Niall Quinn – fresh from the Drumaville Consortium takeover – opted to pursue a “world-class manager” as part of a wider rebuild and hired Roy Keane. Ball remained an integral part of the club structure, returning to his position as assistant academy manager, where he would help nurture several future first-team players.

In 2012, under Martin O’Neill, Ball was promoted to senior professional development coach, overseeing the under-21s and reserve side. A year later, he again found himself in the dugout as caretaker boss, guiding Sunderland to a 2–0 League Cup win over Peterborough in his first game before Gus Poyet’s appointment. Ball continued to represent Sunderland off the pitch as a club ambassador until his departure in 2022. However, has now been reappointed under owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Your next Sunderland read: Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings vs Chelsea as 'terrific' defender scores high