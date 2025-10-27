Peter Drury delivers cheeky 'title-chasing' Sunderland comment ahead of Everton clash

Sunderland beat Chelsea 2-1 on Saturday afternoon

Sky Sports commentator Peter Drury has wryly suggested that Sunderland are in the hunt for this season’s Premier League title.

The newly promoted Black Cats moved up to second in the top flight table for a time this weekend after their stunning 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, and are currently fourth in the division, five points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

But while the focus on Wearside remains firmly on securing enough points to ensure survival, during Sky’s coverage of Everton’s 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening, Drury labelled Regis Le Bris’ men as “title-chasing”.

What did Peter Drury say about Sunderland?

Sunderland are part of Sky’s broadcast schedule next weekend, hosting Everton on Monday Night Football, and in a quick aside previewing that clash from the gantry, Drury said: “Both these clubs [Everton and Spurs] are part of Sky Sports’ live Premier League offering next weekend as well. It’s a tip-top Saturday Night Football, Spurs and Chelsea from five p’clock, and Everton go to title-chasing Sunderland on Monday Night Football from 6.30... The Jordan Pickford derby. Jordan Pickford, of course, remains utterly committed to this club, but there remains a very big part in his heart for that club.”

What else has been said about Sunderland following win over Chelsea?

Elsewhere, Sky pundit Paul Merson was full of praise for Sunderland during his post-match analysis on Saturday, insisting that the Black Cats should have no worries about a potential relegation battle this season.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday, Merson hailed Le Bris’ men for their organisation, discipline and counter-attacking quality following their first win at Stamford Bridge since 2014. He said: “Sunderland are brilliant on the counter-attack. They defend well, and the goalkeeper is good. They have legs all over the pitch. In the second half, I can’t remember the Chelsea goalkeeper making a save. They were outstanding. There is no chance they are getting relegated. They will cause teams problems.”

“Chelsea ran out of ideas,” Merson added. “They had winger after winger, but half of them don’t go past anyone. Pedro looked lost as a number 10. They struggled and were pretty poor.

“Well impressed with Sunderland today, I wasn’t with Chelsea. I thought they struggled. They need [Liam] Delap back badly; they need a focal point. [Marc] Guiu played up front, and I think he touched the ball nine, ten times. You can’t do that in a team that are supposed to be dominating the ball.”