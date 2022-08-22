The transfer state of play at Sunderland AFC explained as Black Cats look to close key deals

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of Norwich City’s visit on Saturday the Black Cats are now looking to conclude some more transfer business to strengthen Alex Neil’s squad.

Here, we run you through the state of play...

So where do Sunderland currently stand?

Sunderland have been trying to strike a deal for Jan Paul Van Hecke

It was noticeable on Friday morning that Alex Neil's mood seemed to have improved significantly from earlier in the week, where he had clearly been feeling the frustration of Sunderland's wait for breakthroughs in the transfer market.

The Echo asked Neil if it was fair to say he seemed a lot more optimistic that things were moving in the right direction.

The head coach responded by saying that he's only human, he wants to win games for Sunderland and signings give him the best chance of doing that. In short, then, don't read too much into his demeanour on any given day. But, yes, he said, it had been a positive week.

Not coincidentally, news broke in the aftermath of Sunderland's win at Stoke City from the north west that Blackburn Rovers had all but conceded defeat in their attempt to bring Jan Paul Van Hecke back to the club. Though a deal is not concluded, Sunderland is now seen as the most likely destination for the 22-year-old, who will sign a contract extension at Brighton and Hove Albion before going back out on loan.

Given that Van Hecke was named player of the year in a side that finished eighth last season, it would be a real coup for Sunderland and a boost to Neil who was eager to sign another centre back even before

Dan Ballard suffered a serious injury.

The Black Cats are also hoping to sign Costa Rican winger Jewison Bennette. Bennette has not been involved in Herediano's recent matches as all parties try to tie up what is a complex administrative process.

Neil has understandably not spoken about the youngster directly but joked last week that he'd yet to receive a postcard, with Sunderland officials believed to have spent time in Costa Rica working on the deal of late.

The 18-year-old clearly will need time to settle on Wearside if a deal is concluded, but he is already a full international and expects to go to the World Cup, so there will be hope that he can make an impact.

What other positions might Sunderland still want to strengthen?

Neil has previously said that he would like to add four of five players to his squad.

A key priority remains a striker, after the attempts to bring Nathan Broadhead back to the club fell through at a late stage.

Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart have been superb so far this season, but another option would guard against injury and give Neil some valuable variety on the bench.

Neil has also spoken earlier in the season about potentially adding another goalkeeper, given that Thorben Hoffmann and Lee Burge have so far been replaced only by Alex Bass.

Beyond that, there are positions Neil would like to add cover and competition.

One area would certainly be defensive midfield, where Corry Evans is the only 'specialist' he has in the holding midfield role. Dan Neil and Elliot Embleton can certainly play there, but if possible you suspect some more experience would be welcomed, allowing the younger players to operate further forward where more comfortable.

It is likely to go down to the wire or are the Black Cats close to concluding their business?

Neil has said that it is 'inevitable' that Sunderland will be active in the final hours of the transfer window.

In one, possibly two of the positions he's trying to strengthen he believes the domino effect Sunderland are waiting for won’t start until the last couple of days.

Crucially, though, he is now confident that there will be some significant business done before that point. Deadline day will then be about the finishing touches, all being well.

What about outgoings?

Sunderland are this stage very clearly not able to consider any outgoings. Neil doesn't have the depth, a couple of key injuries in recent weeks exposing a lack of cover

That could change in one or two positions, should Sunderland make the additions that they need between now and the end of the window.

One area where movement is definitely possible is the wide areas.

Neil has not been operating with wingers this season, though Jack Clarke has a key attacking role as the very attacking left wing-back.

The head coach insists that Patrick Roberts, who has been unfortunate not to start a Championship game due to the change in shape, will have a major role to play at some stage.

Should a deal for Jewison Bennette (or indeed another wide forward) conclude then with Roberts and Clarke already in the ranks, a loan for Jack Diamond or Leon Dajaku could become a possibility.

Diamond has extensive interest from League One, and for Sunderland the prospect of the 22-year-old getting regular game time in the third tier is an appealing prospect.

Neil has previously hinted that he would be open to it, but only if his squad is strengthened.

“What we want to make sure with the lads is that if they're not going to get as much game time here as they need for their development, we'll look to get them out on loan." he recently said.

“But at the moment no decision has been made on that.”

Dajaku has had his early season progress impacted by two minor thigh injuries, which have left him limited scope to make an impact.

Sunderland have invested significantly in the younger winger and as with Diamond, they need him to be featuring regularly.