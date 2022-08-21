Inside another brilliant awayday for Sunderland as Alex Neil's side come through another stern test

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At this time of year, nothing unusual there and particularly with Sunderland still needing four or five additions before the end of the month.

Specifically, he was now talking about why depth was so important. A couple of injuries and a suspension had left his options relatively limited, and with another difficult trip looming it was weighing on his mind.

Forty-four minutes into the game at the bet365 Stadium, his words were looking prescient.

Here's what he said exactly: "Where we're at in this moment, the output from us each game physically is massive and particularly when you compare to last season in League One.

"For our lads to get what we need out of these games, they're at the maximum just now. That's hard to sustain and that's why you need to have a fuller squad.

"There are going to be times when you need to chop and change, particularly in a three-game week. There's going to be lads who are really tired and see at the moment, what they won't understand or see is that they're not quite ready for that third game.

"Then you look at it and say, 'yeah we were dead on our feet today'. It's my job to pre-empt that and it's not easy, because some of the young lads won't realise how much harder it is to churn out that third game at this level."

Anthony Patterson makes a save at Stoke City

His concerns grew significantly after overseeing his team's training session a couple of hours later, his players clearly leggy after a gruelling night in Sheffield earlier in the week.

The spirit and determination in that second half had left him proud, but the physical output it required with ten men and against such a powerful opponent left him with a challenge.

For 44 minutes his side looked nothing like the lively, resilient side who had won promotion and then made a solid start to life in the second tier.

They were taking too many touches, inviting pressure and in some occasions gifting the ball up in hugely dangerous areas. They were losing 1-v-1 battles, and their pressing was lacking the urgency we have come to expect.

Ross Stewart scores for Sunderland

You were left with the overwhelming sense that to get to the interval with the scores still level would be seen as a result for Sunderland.

What came next was surprising in the context of the game but also a reminder of why Sunderland have been able to compete in all of their Championship fixtures so far, regardless of their all-round performance level. They have a front two who can make the ball stick and who can also beat their defender for pace, the upshot being that there is always an out ball.

So it was for Jack Clarke, who in truth had struggled as Stoke pushed him deep into his own half. But resisting the urge to launch the ball back over his head when it came to him on the left flank, he instead cut

inside and opened up the pitch. Stewart, who had looked well short of his best, spun into space and from there he wasn't going to be caught.

Not his cleanest connection, and a shot that Josef Bursik would expect to ordinarily save. But as Neil pointed out afterwards, one point from the last two games and had not felt a fair reflection of what his team had produced so if one or two things had fallen their way today, maybe that was deserved.

Those who remember Bursik's quite incredible play-off performance at Sincil Bank after being drafted in on emergency loan may also feel the footballing Gods were at long balancing things out a little.

Either way, what had been a deep intake of breath in the away end, a longing for the half-time whistle, broke into total jubilation. After a second to check it had really happened, of course.From there, everything was better.

Neil was pro-active, concerned about the number of yellow cards his side had already picked up. Bailey Wright and Corry Evans came on, bringing experience and composure.

Luke O'Nien and Jay Matete had not done too much wrong, and the former had made some crucial blocks, but he was also clearly struggling in his 1-v-1 duels with the hugely impressive debutant Liam Delap.

The goal allowed Sunderland to soak up pressure and play on the break, and by five minutes of injury time they had enjoyed arguably the better of the chances through the second half.

After an uncertain start on the right of the back three Wright did well, and on the other side of Danny Batth Dennis Cirkin was nothing short of outstanding. Lynden Gooch snapped into challenges and snarled his way to the three points. It wasn't always pretty but in the end it was effective.

Neil hopes that the next time Sunderland take to the field the squad will be stronger, perhaps to the tune of two new very welcome signings.

Even in victory his message that he needs help was vindicated, the first half demonstrating that right now his squad are on the edge. There will be days when their goalkeeper doesn't make that brilliant flying save, or when the opposition makes the most a slack pass and an opportunity to pour forward.