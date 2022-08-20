Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Manchester City winger had an outstanding finish to the last campaign after building up to full match fitness, scoring the vital goal in the play-off semi final against Sheffield Wednesday and impressing in the Wembley win over Wycombe Wanderers

After signing a new contract in the summer he looked set to be an integral player in the starting XI, but a shift to a 3-5-2 shape has so far meant he is without a Championship start.

Neil has been reluctant to play with out-and-out wingers as the strike partnership of Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms has so far been mightily effective.

Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts

Ahead of the trip to Stoke City that seems unlikely to change imminently, with Neil admitting that Roberts has perhaps been the player most impacted by the switch.

"I think he's arguably the most affected at the moment, which has been difficult and frustrating for him," Neil said.

"But Patrick has shown us before that he's a top player, and has great quality. He was a massive factor in our success last year and he's got a huge part to play this season as well.

"At the moment, he's having to keep his head down and work hard, and bide his time.

"But his time will come. I understand where he's at and I spent a lot of time speaking to him, because those types of creative players, they want to be on the pitch and showing what they can do. It's difficult for me to fit him in the team just now but there will be a point where he becomes vitally important for us.

"It might be the next game, it might be next week, it might be a little longer, I'm not quite sure, but it will come."

Roberts was an unused substitute on Wednesday night as Sunderland fell to a 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United, with Jack Diamond's ability to carry the ball from deep areas deemed crucial as the Black Cats dealt with the early loss of Dan Neil to a red card late on.

Neil says the speed with which he turned to Roberts against QPR a week previous was an indicator of how highly he rates the 25-year-old.

"This isn't just Patrick, this is every player who potentially isn't quite starting just now," Neil said.

"They've got to keep their motivation high. What I always say to them is if you train really well and your attitude is tops, all you'll ever do is get closer and closer to the team.

"In some respects, and going back to Patrick, he's really unfortunate and it's more down to shape than it is his performance and how he's going about his work.

"That can sometimes be even more difficult for a player, so I spend a lot of time with him to make sure he knows that I understand how difficult it is for him just now.