Sunderland boss gives an injury update on Corry Evans and Danny Batth ahead of Stoke City trip
Alex Neil is hopeful that Corry Evans might still be available to face Stoke City on Saturday.
Evans was absent for the 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United due to a minor hamstring problem, but travelled with the group as Neil believed he might be able to play some part.
Neil also confirmed that Danny Batth is likely to be available to face his former club, after being withdrawn on Wednesday with a precaution.
Batth had experienced tightness in his groin but should feature.
Most Popular
-
1
Middlesbrough's £8m striker quote plus 'six-figure investment' at Coventry City as chief executive apologises to Rotherham, Wigan, Huddersfield and Bristol City
-
2
Manchester United ‘tipped’ to sign £20m Newcastle United star and striker sold by Rafa Benitez
-
3
What Lynden Gooch told Dan Neil following midfielder's red card in Sunderland’s defeat at Sheffield United
-
4
Stoke City make major transfer breakthrough ahead of Sunderland visit - but have some big injury absences
-
5
Sunderland AFC news: Neil Warnock reveals talks to Luke O'Nien failed because of wages and agents fees.
“Corry Evans wasn't available for Wednesday so naturally he would be a doubt for this one,” Neil said.
“It's not a significant injury so to be honest, we expected him to be fit for the game the other night. It was just one where the night before it came through that he wasn't going to be available for the match.
“We'll cast our eye over him again and see where we get to.
“Danny Batth should be OK.”
Dan Ballard and Carl Winchester will both be absent for the foreseeable future due to foot and back problems, though the latter is expected to be the first back in action.
"Dan is not going to be anytime soon, as I've said,” he said.
"We’re not going to put a timeframe on that.
“With Carl, we'll go through a period where we give him so rest and then try and pick him up from that.”
Dan Neil is suspended for the game after his red card at Bramall Lane, with Jay Matete likely to deputise if Evans does not return.