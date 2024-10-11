Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland continue to be linked with a possible reunion with Jordan Henderson.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland supporters have delivered a resounding verdict to sporting director Kristjaan Speakman over the possibility of re-signing academy graduate Jordan Henderson during the January transfer window.

The veteran midfielder is currently on the books at Dutch giants Ajax, but a recent report from The Sun has suggested that he could look to engineer an exit in the coming months due to dissatisfaction with his playing time. To that end, a number of Premier League and Championship clubs have been touted for prospective loan deals, with the report even going as far as to suggest that a return to the Stadium of Light “could be on the cards”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henderson left Wearside to join Liverpool in 2011, and has since established himself as one of the most recognisable figures in English football, winning Premier and Champions League titles with the Reds, as well as amassing 81 caps for his country. Last summer, he controversially signed for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq, but spent just six months in the Middle East before returning to Europe and penning a deal with Ajax in January.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

And now, with his future seemingly up in the air again, a majority of Sunderland fans would like to see the 34-year-old seal a sensational homecoming to the Stadium of Light. Earlier this week, The Echo asked readers, “With rumours circulating that Jordan Henderson could leave Ajax and return to England in January, would you like to see him back at Sunderland?”. The available responses were, “Yes, bring him home!” and “No, the Black Cats don’t need him...”.

After days of voting, supporters have delivered an overwhelming verdict on the topic, with some 63% stating that they would indeed like to see Henderson back in red and white, compared to 37% who believe that the Black Cats do not need their former player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the prospect of Henderson returning to Wearside earlier this week, ex-Sunderland striker Darren Bent told talkSPORT: “Going back to Sunderland makes sense. That’s his club. That’s where he started. That’s where I played with him. The fans would love him as well, and he’s had an unbelievable career. When you look back, what he’s won, what he’s done for England. He’s had an incredible career.”