Sunderland starlet 'ready to thrive' in first team after U21s masterclass

Sunderland winger Tommy Watson impressed against earlier this week.

Sunderland starlet Tommy Watson has insisted that he is “ready to thrive” in the first team following a number of cameo appearances in recent weeks.

The teenage winger has been named in all but one of Regis Le Bris’ match day squads this season, and has been introduced from the bench in each of the Black Cats’ last three Championship outings. On Monday evening, he featured for Graeme Murty’s U21s in a 6-0 demolition of Derby County, during which he bagged himself a brace and an assist.

Speaking after that game, Watson told Sunderland’s in-house media team that despite his impressive return against the Rams, he felt he could have performed better. He said: “It’s bit bittersweet to be honest. I think that we weren’t at our best, and I wasn’t at my personal best, but we still won 6-0, and I got two goals and an assist. It’s good to be back with the 21s and back in the squad. Scoring and creating is the type of player that I want to be because getting goals helps the team win games, so I’m happy tonight.”

Turning his attention to his recent experiences with the first team, Watson stated that he is “ready to thrive” in the senior squad, before adding: “It’s a bit of a jump up. The games in the Championship are more organised and teams are set up better and harder to break down so you get fewer chances.

“Tonight, dropping back down to the 21s, I don’t think that I was at my best personally, but I still managed to create and get off loads of chances. It’s class to be honest. I’ve been waiting a long time for the opportunity. I’ve been on the fringes for quite some time, but the idea of working towards more first-team minutes is a real target."

Speaking about Watson in a recent press conference, first team head coach Le Bris said: "Tommy is still young. Romaine [Mundle] waited for his opportunities behind Jack Clarke, so it's like that. We don't know when this door will be open but you need to work behind the scenes so you are ready for this moment. I think Tommy is working hard, he's now close to the professional team and he has good potential. He needs to wait, learn from these experiences even if they are on the bench."