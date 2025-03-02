One Sunderland midfielder has impressed during a loan spell in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have been told they will possess a ‘well-rounded player’ when one loan star returns to the Stadium of Light this summer.

After enduring mixed fortunes during a loan spell with Scottish Premiership club Hibs during the second half of last season, Black Cats midfielder Nectarios Triantis has enjoyed a far more productive stint at Easter Road this season. After starting the campaign with Sunderland, the Aussie agreed to return to Hibs on a season-long deal and has played a leading role in a major upturn in form in recent months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a slow start to the campaign appeared to have set the scene for a relegation battle, the Edinburgh outfit have surged up the Premiership table and Triantis has been one of the catalysts for their impressive form. After appearing in Sunday’s 1-1 home draw with local rivals Hearts, Triantis has scored three goals and provided five assists in 27 appearances in all competitions and he will hope to continue building momentum to help his temporary employers in their bid for European football.

The midfielder’s influence on the Hibs side was discussed in Sky Sports’ coverage of Sunday’s game as former Rangers and Scotland striker Kris Boyd praised Triantis for being ‘the main reason’ for Hibs’ impressive run of form.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Edinburgh derby, he told Sky Sports: “Whether it’s going to get the ball off the centre-backs, whether it’s getting up to support, I just think his all-round game is now in a good place. He’s affected games, he’s scored goals and you’ve got to say, we speak about the goalkeeper and the change to a back three, but I think the consistency from Triantis has allowed Hibs to function in the way they have in recent weeks. There is so much to like about his game, he’s so enthusiastic, his energy, he just wants to win and get after the opposition. For me, I think he’s been the main reason why Hibs turned the corner.”

Motherwell star Andy Halliday also gave his verdict on Triantis’ improvement after facing the Australia Under-23 international throughout his time at Easter Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Middlesbrough winger added: “He’s become a much more well-rounded player this year. He’s added goals to his game, he’s added assists to his game, he’s a big composed player. He’s a powerful boy and you see he can see he’s a huge part of this Hibs midfield.”

Your next Sunderland read: Former Sunderland boss delivers Leeds United promotion verdict as Serie A giants scout in-form Burnley star