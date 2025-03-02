Former Sunderland and Liverpool star recalls 'intense' Roy Keane moment

A former Sunderland star has given an insight into the Sunderland dressing room under Roy Keane.

Former Sunderland manager Roy Keane has carried a fearsome reputation throughout his playing and managerial career.

After starting out at League of Ireland club Cobh Ramblers, Keane moved to England to join Nottingham Forest in 1990 before making a British record transfer move to Manchester United three years later. Keane enjoyed a trophy-laden 12-year stay at Old Trafford before winding down his on-field career with a short stint with Scottish giants Celtic.

Keane became the somewhat surprise choice to take charge of Sunderland as his managerial career got underway at the Stadium of Light just months after he announced his retirement from playing. However, the 67-times capped Republic of Ireland international worked wonders during his first season on Wearside as he guided the Black Cats from the foot of the Championship table into contention for promotion into the Premier League. Aided by the signings of the likes of Jonny Evans, Danny Simpson and Carlos Edwards, Sunderland had sealed promotion by late April before they went on to secure the title with a memorable 5-0 demolition of Luton Town.

After retaining their Premier League status during the following campaign, Keane led the Black Cats to a long-awaited home win against Newcastle United in October 2009 - but his time as Sunderland manager came to a close just over six weeks later as he left his side sat in the relegation zone following a 4-1 home defeat against Bolton Wanderers. His time on Wearside will provoke contrasting emotions for Sunderland fans - but for one former player and future England international, Keane’s famous intensity left a lasting impression. Speaking in a recent interview, Black Cats academy product and current Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson reflected on one memorable moment during the early days of a career that would lead him to becoming Liverpool and England captain as Keane delivered some fearsome demands to his Sunderland squad.

He said: “It was intense, while we were on a coach, our coach has come to us and said "Everybody's got to go into the training ground when we get there because the gaffer's coming in, Roy, to see yous." Everyone's face just went white, I must've been 18.

“And like he literally goes around everyone individually like. I think somebody had just signed and said "We've just paid whatever for you and who do you think you are?" Going around talking about like the game, not good enough and basically went round, it was heated. Gets to me and he looks at us and says "Do you think you can play on the first team?" And I don't know how or why and my response was just like "Yeah" and he went "Good. The staff said you were the only one running around" or something along those lines.”