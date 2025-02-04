Jobe Bellingham | Getty Images

Jobe Bellingham was quick to react after Sunderland defeated Middlesbrough on Monday evening

Jobe Bellingham posted a 40-word message to Sunderland fans following the win over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship on Monday evening.

The Black Cats won the game 3-2 thanks to a Ryan Giles own goal from Enzo Le Fee’s superb touch an shot during the last period of the game. Jobe started in the middles for head coach Régis Le Bris alongside Dan Neil and Chis Rigg in the middle. Salis Abdul Samed was brought on in the second half.

The match against Middlesbrough marked Jobe’s 100th senior game as a professional across his two clubs Birmingham City and Sunderland. Following the game, Jobe took to social media to celebrate the achievement and the win.

On social media, Jobe said: “Huge win tonight and another great shift from all the boys in a tough game, where we were up against it at times. So proud to be part of this team and represent this club on my 100th professional appearance.” The social media post also drew a response from ex-Sunderland man Jordan Henderson, who replied with a hand clapping and heart emoji.

The Black Cats won a dramatic contest at The Riverside after a late own goal from Ryan Giles. The Sunderland head coach admitted his side had been second best in the first half and were fortunate not to fall further behind after Delano Burgzorg’s opener, but responded superbly after the break.

Though Hayden Hackney levelled the scores after goals from Dan Neil and Wilson Isidor, it wad the Black Cats who took all three points. "I think that Middlesbrough started very well, they played really good football,” Le Bris said.

“We expected this but when you are on the pitch, you have to manage the situation. They played very well in the first half and we conceded many situations, I think we were lucky not to concede a second goal. We stayed in the game but we were a little bit impatient, we knew they were good in possession with the ability to pin the central corridor and play out wide, in behind, through. Maybe we lost our patience in this period and were sloppy on the ball. Progressively, we got back into the game but not enough for this contest, this team.

"During half time we spoke about the character we needed, that we needed more passion and more confidence. The second half was very good, I think. It was an intense game against a strong game, away from home. We had to play with passion to find that extra percent. We knew that this would make the difference."

"Enzo was very important, you need good players on the game,” Le Bris added. “He's well connected with his team mates, so now we can find a greater relationship with Dennis, Jobe, Wilson... I think the extra week of training has been very beneficial for him. You can see that he is more connected.

"I expect more from him still, because he is so talented. He could play at the best level, Premier League or something else. There is more to come, I'm sure. He is a good team mate, very connected with the collective way of playing. He can help younger players around him to find the right tempo, the right rhythm."