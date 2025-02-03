'Staggering': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos as rare 10 dished out in Middlesbrough win - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 21:58 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 09:53 BST

Sunderland came from behind to beat Middlesbrough 3-2 at The Riverside

Sunderland produced a stunning comeback to beat Middlesbrough and breathe new life into their automatic promotion hopes.

A late own goal from Ryan Giles secured the three points for the Black Cats, after Dan Neil and Wilson Isidor cancelled out an early goal from Delano Burgzorg. Hayden Hackney had restored parity but it was a moment of magic from Enzo Le Fee to carve open the game late on...

Little he could do with either goal and had made a good save from Forss shortly before the opener. Kicking improved as the game went on. 6

1. Anthony Patterson

Little he could do with either goal and had made a good save from Forss shortly before the opener. Kicking improved as the game went on. 6 | Nick Potts/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Defended really well throughout the game and put in a few dangerous crosses. Continues to be a solid defender. 7

2. Trai Hume

Defended really well throughout the game and put in a few dangerous crosses. Continues to be a solid defender. 7 | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Played Bellingham into trouble for the second goal but used the ball well otherwise and found Le Fee for the third goal. Made one superb tackle on Whittaker in a dangerous position. Great late clearing header. 6

3. Luke O'Nien

Played Bellingham into trouble for the second goal but used the ball well otherwise and found Le Fee for the third goal. Made one superb tackle on Whittaker in a dangerous position. Great late clearing header. 6 | Chris Fryatt

Photo Sales
Played Burgzorg onside for the opener after being caught behind his other defenders. Some strong interventions thereafter, including a brilliant block to deny the hosts going 3-2 up. 6

4. Chris Mepham

Played Burgzorg onside for the opener after being caught behind his other defenders. Some strong interventions thereafter, including a brilliant block to deny the hosts going 3-2 up. 6 | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Middlesbrough
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice