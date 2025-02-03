Sunderland produced a stunning comeback to beat Middlesbrough and breathe new life into their automatic promotion hopes.
A late own goal from Ryan Giles secured the three points for the Black Cats, after Dan Neil and Wilson Isidor cancelled out an early goal from Delano Burgzorg. Hayden Hackney had restored parity but it was a moment of magic from Enzo Le Fee to carve open the game late on...
1. Anthony Patterson
Little he could do with either goal and had made a good save from Forss shortly before the opener. Kicking improved as the game went on. 6
| Nick Potts/PA Wire
2. Trai Hume
Defended really well throughout the game and put in a few dangerous crosses. Continues to be a solid defender. 7
| Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
3. Luke O'Nien
Played Bellingham into trouble for the second goal but used the ball well otherwise and found Le Fee for the third goal. Made one superb tackle on Whittaker in a dangerous position. Great late clearing header. 6
| Chris Fryatt
4. Chris Mepham
Played Burgzorg onside for the opener after being caught behind his other defenders. Some strong interventions thereafter, including a brilliant block to deny the hosts going 3-2 up. 6
| Frank Reid