The Sunderland striker has delivered his verdict on this season’s Championship promotion race

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eliezer Mayenda has insisted his Sunderland teammates are “confident” heading into the Championship run-in amid promotion competition from Burnley and West Brom.

Sunderland returned to winning ways by beating Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 on Friday night as Mayenda’s brace saw a much-changed Sunderland side secure a crucial win at Hillsborough in the Championship. The Black Cats look nailed on to bag a play-off slot this season and are still in with an outside shot of going up automatically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Black Cats are facing competition from Sheffield United and Burnley for the top-two while also keeping one eye on the play-off race, with Tony Mowbray’s West Brom entering the top-six alongside further competition from Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“Really, I don't know,” Mayenda said when asked about Sunderland’s promotion hopes after the game against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night at Hillsborough. “We will see. But I'm confident. I'm confident. Everybody's confident in the team. I think the fans too.”

He added: “Yeah, we can do everything. We can do everything. We need to fight in every game. We need to fight in every game to stay in a good team spirit and to believe. The most important thing is to believe in ourselves and keep pushing, keep pushing, keep pushing. We will see. But we have a really good team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayenda continued regarding Sunderland’s good season under head coach Régis Le Bris: “The gaffer did really good work. He organised the team really well. I'm very happy because we can see the result because every player works every day on the training ground. And it's really good because everybody can see the result on the pitch. It's a brilliant work for the gaffer and for the players too because we stay connected with him.”