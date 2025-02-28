Roy Keane was caught up in a heated argument with Jill Scott and Ian Wright on The Overlap recently

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trio appeared with Gary Neville on The Overlap’s YouTube show earlier this week, with talk turning towards Fernandes’ captaincy credentials with Manchester United struggling at the wrong end of the Premier League table under Ruben Amorim. The chat, however, took a passionate turn, with Keane arguing with both Scott and Wright during the conversation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roy Keane: “They draw at Everton, it’s like they won the cup. It’s bizarre! The level of the fans, I see fans singing for Bruno. I see these boys, and I think they’re imposters.”

Ian Wright: “No, bro, not Bruno.”

Roy Keane: “Wrighty, do you know what? I’ve had enough of that rubbish, man. You watch Arsenal every week, and we focus more on United. We watched him at Leicester and the FA Cup a few weeks ago. I watched him at Everton on Saturday. People pretend to be closing people down.”

Ian Wright: “Who’s bringing you back into the game? You can’t; it’s not Bruno, Roy. We’re talking about someone who can actually do something to save you a lot. It’s Bruno who’s doing it!”

Roy Keane: “I’ll go back to it; talent is not enough. You keep going back to talent, oh the talent. Bruno’s a talented player, but talent is not enough! In the dressing room, you said Tony Adams was this, Tony Adams was that. Because he was a fighter. You’ve got young players; you have to look at somebody and go, I like what he does. You want someone who is saying, lads, are you with me?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Ian Wright: “Maybe he’s not that captain, Roy. But he’s saving you, playing that pass, the goal.”

Roy Keane: “What’s he saving? 2-2 at Everton?” Roy shouted.”

Ian Wright: “If Bruno’s not there, United are in the relegation places

Roy Keane: “Relax yourself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Wright: “Where would they be if they didn’t have Bruno? Am I right or wrong?”

Jill Scott: “I think he’s a good player, but I don’t know if he’s a good captain.”

Roy Keane: “Like all the other people, he’s a talented player that some can only dream of, but talent’s not enough to play for a big club. If you think talent’s enough to play for a big club,” Keane said, annoyed.

Ian Wright: “It’s not all on Bruno.”

Roy Keane: “Forget the board and all that for a second; the players who walk on the pitch. So, who do you point fingers at? At some stage, players have to look at themselves and at the person in the mirror.”

Ian Wright: “I’m not starting with Bruno.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roy Keane: “Who are you starting with, then? The goalkeeper? Would you have a go at Maguire? Or are you too pally with people?”

Ian Wright: “You can’t put this on Bruno."

Roy Keane: “You sit there every few weeks and say Tony Adams is amazing. That’s not the captain we expect! Was Tony Adams the most talented player in the Arsenal dressing room?”

Ian Wright: “He was an amazing leader.”

Roy Keane: “Leadership to me is about action.”

Ian Wright: “Bruno does action; maybe you don’t like his petulance. I’m not having Bruno being dug out.”