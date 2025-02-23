The former Sunderland striker came close to joining Middlesbrough back in 2018 but opted for Derby County instead

Former Sunderland striker Martyn Waghorn has reflected on his 2018 move to Derby County - and the “abuse” he received from Middlesbrough fans following it.

The South Shields-born attacker has just called time on his career aged 35 and recently sat down with The Echo for a series of exclusive articles reflecting on his time in football. Boyhood Sunderland fan Waghorn graduated from the club’s academy system, and made his first team debut as a 17-year-old in 2007, playing on the left side of midfield during a 4-0 defeat to Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United.

Stints at Charlton Athletic, Hull City, Millwall, Leicester City, Wigan Athletic and Rangers would follow before a stellar season at Ipswich Town in the Championship during the 2017-18 season. Waghorn netted 16 league goals in 44 games and caught the attention of several clubs.

Middlesbrough, then managed by Tony Pulis, and Frank Lampard’s Derby County came in for the goal-getter, leaving Waghorn with a big decision to make. The former England youth international eventually opted for a move to Pride Park rather than Sunderland’s North East rivals, creating some needle from Boro fans towards the player over the years. The fee was announced as undisclosed but many have since noted the deal to be around the £5million mark.

“I had my year at Ipswich, and it was before I was signing for Derby,” Waghorn said when asked about the failed move to Middlesbrough. “I spoke to Tony Pulis at the time. Everything was kind of agreed, really, and then Derby were in as well. So, I believe it was Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Derby were kind of all in and around it, and then I just chose Derby at the end of the day.

“That's how simple it was. It was like, take your pick, and obviously, the lure of Lampard, to be honest, was massive, and playing, seeing this team, the project that was going on, and, yeah, I wanted to be a part of that team. The move to Middlesbrough was very close. I believe everything was agreed. I just had to make a decision within a split instance because the time was running out as well.

“Living in moments and you've got to choose one, haven't you? And that's just the way it went. Yeah, no, absolutely and on the back of that note, I feel like over the last few years I got a lot of sticks from Boro fans regarding that and I don't know where that kind of materialised from. I don't know what was going on behind the scenes or whatever, but I got a lot of abuse going back there for choosing Derby over them.

“I don't know how it's come from that. It's just there was a player link with the club and I chose to go to a different one. It's probably obviously the way it went, but I think there's a lot to do with the playoffs and how it finished at the end of the year and they missed out and we got in. So, I think there's a lot of needle going on, obviously, with stuff behind the scenes that I'm unaware of. I got abuse for a few years with that.”