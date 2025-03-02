The latest news from across the Championship as Sunderland battle for promotion into the Premier League.

Former Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has assessed the race for promotion into the Premier League as he looks to guide West Bromwich Albion back into the top flight.

Mowbray was in the away dugout at Elland Road on Saturday as his Baggies side battled to a 1-1 draw with current Championship leaders Leeds United to remain in the fourth and final play-off place. The former Black Cats boss watched on as his side made a poor start and found themselves as goal down inside nine minutes as Junior Firpo grabbed the first goal of the game. However, the Baggies recovered and had got back on level-terms by the time the half-time whistle was blown thanks to an equaliser from Darnell Furlong.

Despite both sides creating opportunities to grab a decisive third goal of the game, the points were shared in a result that did little to change the promotion picture. With a nerve-shredding run-in lying in wait, Leeds remain three points clear of second placed Sheffield United and a further five points clear of third placed Burnley. Sunderland lie in fourth following their hard-earned 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night and Frank Lampard’s Coventry City and Mowbray’s West Brom make up the play-off places.

For Mowbray, one side is set to secure promotion into the Premier League this season and his own side held off their attacking threat during a hardworking display this weekend.

Speaking after Saturday’s game, he said: "I think Leeds will finish in the top two. They're so well coached. They play the same way all the time but if you don't find the solutions to stop them, their build-up is very good. They get it to your back line very quickly. Solomon, James having a red-hot season, Piroe showed against Blades the quality he has in his right boot. They're very difficult to stop. It would have been difficult [to prepare for Leeds] if we had two days. They're very good, I'm very sure in my mind they're going up."

Serie A giants linked with in-form Burnley star

Despite their 3-0 FA Cup defeat at rivals Preston North End on Saturday, Burnley’s defensive record has captured the attention throughout the season.

Scott Parker’s side have conceded just nine goals in 34 league games during the campaign and that has laid a solid foundation for their bid for promotion into the Premier League. England Under-21 international goalkeeper James Trafford has received plenty of plaudits in recent months and has also been linked with a move to Newcastle United after the Magpies initially showed an interest in the former Manchester City stopper last month.

However, recent reports have suggested another Clarets star is the subject of intense interest from elsewhere after playing a part in a stunning defensive display. The likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Crystal Palace have all been linked with defender Maxime Esteve - but journalist Alan Nixon has thrown a new name into the mix in the race to sign the France Under-23 international. Speaking via his Patreon page, Nixon has suggested Serie A giants AC Milan have also scouted Esteve throughout the season and have monitored him in progress in recent months.