The highest Championship attendances as Sunderland, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday return to action

By Mark Carruthers
Published 11th Aug 2024, 20:00 GMT

There were some impressive attendances as the likes of Sunderland, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday were in action on the opening weekend of the Championship season.

There was no surprise to see an impressive band of travelling support make their way to Cardiff City as Sunderland kicked off the new Championship season in some style.

Thousands of Black Cats supporters were up early on Saturday morning to make a round trip of almost 600 miles to Wales - but their commitment, dedication and loyalty was rewarded as the Regis Le Bris reign got underway with a 2-0 win.

A first-half goal from Luke O’Nien and a late effort from Jack Clarke gave the Black Cats all three points and ensured they will head into Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup first round tie at Preston North End in a positive frame of mind.

Over 21,000 supporters were on hand at the Cardiff City Stadium as the fixture attracted just one of a number of impressive attendances on the opening weekend of the Championship - but how did it compare to other figures posted across the second tier?

Attendance: 11,777

1. Luton Town v Burnley

Attendance: 11,777 Photo: David Rogers

Attendance: 11,333

2. Oxford United v Norwich City

Attendance: 11,333 Photo: Cameron Howard

Attendance: 16,456

3. Millwall v Watford

Attendance: 16,456 Photo: Jacques Feeney

Attendance: 17,948

4. Preston North End v Sheffield United

Attendance: 17,948 Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

