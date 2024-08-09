Sunderland's promotion prospects assessed as new Championship season gets underway

The long wait is almost over for Sunderland supporters as the Black Cats finally return to competitive action this weekend.

A strong band of travelling support will make the long trip to Cardiff City on Saturday as Regis Le Bris looks to kick off his reign on a high in the Welsh capital. There is an air of the unknown about what can be expected under the former Lorient head coach but his first aim will be to help his side move on from what was an underwhelming and frustrating season last time out.

New faces have arrived over the last two months and there are sure to be more arriving by the time the summer transfer window comes to a close on the final Friday of August. The Black Cats boss will hope he has a squad capable of pushing for a play-off place and keeping alive the dream of returning to the Premier League for the first time since 2017.

But what are Sunderland’s chances of securing promotion and how do they compare to other clubs across the Championship? We take a look at the latest odds provided by Bet365.