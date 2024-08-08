Sunderland have turned to Regis Le Bris as their new manager this summer. The Frenchman was chosen as their replacement for Michael Beale following Mike Dodds’ interim spell in charge. The Black Cats underperformed last season and will be hoping for much better next time around. They have boosted their squad by bringing in Alan Browne and Ian Poveda.

Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town have all dropped down from the Premier League, whilst Portsmouth, Derby County and Oxford United were promoted from League One. Sunderland will be hoping that they can challenge for a place in the play-offs. Their boss has arrived with an air of unpredictability about him.

The Black Cats’ key man Jack Clarke has stayed put and they will be hoping that it stays that way beyond the deadline later this month. Norwich City, Leeds United and West Brom all got in the top six last term, whilst the likes of Hull City and Middlesbrough finished just outside the play-off spots.

Ahead of the new season kicking off this weekend Opta have crunched the numbers and ran the simulations to try and predict the final table come May. Opta ran a simulation of the 2024-25 Championship campaign 10,000 times and took an average of the points earned by each team to forecast how things might look once all 46 fixtures have been played.

And here is a look at where Sunderland are predicted to finish in the table at this moment in time compared to league rivals such as Burnley, QPR, Swansea City, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Leeds United...