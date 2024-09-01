Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How did the Black Cats fare in the transfer market compared to their Championship rivals?

The mood on Wearside is overwhelmingly positive after Sunderland enjoyed a remarkable start to the new Championship season.

With new head coach Regis Le Bris overseeing his first season in charge at the Stadium of Light, the Black Cats have claimed maximum points in all four of their league games under the Frenchman and will head into the first international break of the season sat at the top of the Championship table. The mood was set on the opening day of the season Le Bris marked his English managerial debut with a 2-0 win at Cardiff City before Sheffield Wednesday were blown away at the Stadium of Light as an Eliezer Mayenda brace and a goal apiece from Dennis Cirkin and Luke O’Nien gave Sunderland a 4-0 victory over the Owls.

The momentum continued when Romaine Mundle bagged the only goal in a 1-0 home win against Championship title contenders Burnley and a perfect month in the league was suitably rounded off Mundle and Mayenda were back amongst the goals in a 3-1 win at Portsmouth.

There has been a lot of hard work behind the scenes throughout the summer and into the early weeks of the new season as the Stadium of Light hierarchy looked to build a squad that was capable of improving on what was unquestionably a disappointing season last time out. A summer transfer window that got off to a prudent start with the free transfer additions of Alan Browne, Ian Poveda and Simon Moore ended with a late spree as Salis Abdul Ahmed, Chris Mepham, Ahmed Abdullahi, Milan Aleksic and Wilson Insidor all arrived in the final week of the month. The outgoings were dominated by Jack Clarke’s departure to Premier League new boys Ipswich Town as the Tractor Boys saw off interest from a number of top flight clubs to secure a deal for the former Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United winger.

But how does Sunderland’s transfer business compare to their Championship rivals? We take a look with the help of figures provided by TransferMarkt.

Championship summer transfer window profit/loss

1. Leeds United - €133.45 profit 2. Burnley - €52.91m profit 3. Sheffield United - €38.12m profit 4. Watford - €26.72m profit 5. Hull City - €18.03m profit 6. Sunderland - €10.95m profit 7. Luton Town - €9.0m profit 8. Blackburn Rovers - €8.56m profit 9. Norwich City - €7.95m profit 10. Cardiff City - €3.82m profit 11. West Bromwich Albion - €490k profit 12. Plymouth Argyle - €180k profit 13. Portsmouth - €1.1m loss 14. Oxford United - €1.82m loss 15. Queens Park Rangers - €2.02m loss 16. Swansea City - €2.08m loss 17. Preston North End - €2.83m loss 18. Stoke City - €3.34m loss 19. Derby County - €3.64m loss 20. Sheffield Wednesday - €3.7m loss 21. Bristol City - €4.9m loss 22. Millwall - €5.45m loss 23. Coventry City - €15.45m loss 24. Middlesbrough - €17.38m loss