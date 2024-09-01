Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Mepham’s reasons for joining Sunderland on deadline day have been revealed in the national press

Sunderland concluded the signing of Mepham on loan until the end of the 2024-25 campaign on deadline day. The Black Cats moved quickly after Aji Alese picked up an injury in training last week and the 26-year-old has opted to make the move to Wearside despite interest from other Championship clubs.

Reports from The Sun, however, have stated that Mepham made the move to Sunderland to aid his chances of playing for Wales again. The defender hadn’t played a single minute of Bournemouth’s opening two Premier League fixtures and was concerned new Wales manager Craig Bellamy would look elsewhere if he wasn’t playing regularly.

Mepham has 26 caps already for his country but is suspended for the Nations League game against Turkey in Cardiff on Friday but is available for the trip to Montenegro later in the international break, which begins on Monday following this weekend’s club fixtures.

After signing Mepham, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the former Brentford defender was proven at the level and would also add “invaluable” experience both and off the pitch.

“We are delighted to welcome Chris to Sunderland,” Speakman said. “This is an area we wanted to strengthen before the deadline and Chris has shown that he can play at this level and beyond. He has demonstrated an ability to perform consistently throughout his career and we are confident he will take this move in his stride. In addition to the defensive qualities he will bring to our defence, he will also add experience. This will be invaluable on the field and in the dressing room.”