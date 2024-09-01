Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland fans have delivered their verdicts on the club’s transfer business this summer under Kristjaan Speakman

79.8 per cent per cent of Sunderland fans are happy or satisfied with Sunderland’s transfer business under Kristjaan Speakman.

The Black Cats lost Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town but have managed to add quality in the form of Alan Browne, Chris Mepham, Wilson Isidor, Ian Poveda, Salis Abdul Samed, Milan Aleksic and Ahmed Abdullahi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as incomings, Sunderland sanctioned several outgoings with Hemir, Timothee Pembele, Pierre Ekwah, Nathan Bishop and Jay Matete all heading out on loan. Speakman was able to secure some contract boosts during the summer, with Jobe, Dan Ballard and Chris Rigg penning new deals.

Following the drama of deadline day, The Echo conducted a poll, which asked: How do you feel about Sunderland's summer transfer window? 4.4 per cent of supporters said they were delighted. 35.3 per cent clicked the happy option while 44.5 per cent selected satisfied. 15.8 per cent of the 1,330 voters said they were unhappy with the window.

The Echo also asked Sunderland fans for their thoughts on the window with a score of supporters responding to offer their take on the club’s summer businesses as a whole amid the Black Cats’ four from four record in the Championship this season.

Phil West said: Mixed. “Very, very mixed. Some promising talents added and key players retained, but I look at that frontline and I wonder whether there are enough goals in it to push for the top six. The pressure on Mayenda in particular will be immense.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Cummings added: “Personally, I'm excited by it. We've seen in the 3 games up to date there's a nucleus of a good squad there, with a head coach who seems to know exactly what he's doing. I have a worry over the full-back areas. Just because we haven't spent fortunes doesn't mean it's a bad thing.”

Stu Tench commented: “Think it's a solid window. The loss of Jack Clarke is unknown at the moment and will depend on how the new lads hit the ground running. Overall pleased, but would have felt more confident with Oban, Mendy or Forfana in the building. Purely based on the small information I have on them.”

Matt Crighton said: “I’m content. Can’t dispute the arrivals are better than what we have let go which has created a stronger squad. The striking situation could have been better but not fair to say that since we haven’t seen Isidore or Abdullahi kick a ball for us yet. Adding Mepham is a good signing!”

Andy Judson said: “Good window! We’ve signed 4 experienced players in Browne, Samed, Mepham and Isidor. We have a number 9! Contracts signed for key players. Jobe and Rigg are like new players. Roberts has his Mojo back, Cirkin fit, and Mundle looks ready! Ha’way the lads!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith added: “Mixed bag, added some experience in Browne, Moore & Maphem but the rest are relatively unproven at this level. Hopefully, they can adapt quickly and RLB can get them to their potential and the current 1st team squad can avoid injuries.”

Dave Wood concluded: “Without the arrival of a dedicated, experienced CF I am disappointed. Yes, we’re playing good football but someone who scores goals would have cemented our position near the top.”