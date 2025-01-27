Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

While it may not quite be as frantic as recent deadline days, Sunderland head into the final week of the January transfer window with a number of deals left to strike.

Equally important are the deals they don’t do, with significant interest in a number of their best players. Here, we outline the seven situations that will need resolving before the window shuts next Monday night...

SIGN A STRIKER/VERSATILE FORWARD

Sunderland came into the window looking to sign two or three high-calibre players capable of making an immediate impact on their first team. The arrival of Enzo Le Fée on an initial loan from AS Roma represented a significant step forward for the Black Cats, with the 24-year-old quickly establishing himself in the starting XI.

Signing a proven forward has been altogether more difficult, as was the case in the last two January transfer windows. Sunderland held an interest in both Tom Cannon and Ben Brereton Diaz, but both opted to move to Sheffield United. Brereton Diaz preferred the move for personal reasons, while Sheffield United's willingness to commit to an immediate permanent transfer saw them leap ahead in the race for Cannon.

Getting the right player in isn't easy for Sunderland, as permanent transfer fees are notoriously inflated in the January window and especially for strikers. One the flip side, straight loan deals are tricky to do because with competition for places quite significant, Sunderland can't guarantee minutes to any player or club. That's why we've generally seen them pursue loan deals with an option/obligation in event of promotion clause.

Le Bris and Sunderland have a lot of faith in Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda, which is why they're quite open-minded in terms of the attacking targets they're pursuing. They're open to adding a more versatile player rather than an orthodox number nine; perhaps one who could also offer cover on the left flank while Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson recover from injury. Le Bris says the key is what he calls more 'vertical' threat, by which he primarily means pace in behind.

Sunderland have been linked with a number of players, such as Chuba Akpom and Semih Kılıçsoy. While the prospect of players such as Mundle and Watson in the weeks ahead means Sunderland's need for reinforcements is clearly not dire, the pressure is on to add a little bit more quality and competition for the run in.

RESIST OFFERS FOR THE PLAYERS ATTRACTING INTEREST FROM TOP-TIER CLUBS

Jobe Bellingham, Chris Rigg, Dan Neil and others have all been linked with moves to Premier League clubs at some stage over the course of this month - as well as drawing interest from top tiers across Europe.

It goes without saying that Sunderland simply must keep the core of their side together if they are to harbour any realistic hopes of winning promotion to the Premier League. At this stage, the signs are very good. Sunderland are under no financial pressure to sell and so can resist any late bids, particularly as contractually they're by and large in a strong position with most of the players mentioned. The players themselves are also very reluctant to leave in the middle of the season, determined to try and win a promotion back to the Premier League with Sunderland.

MAKE THE RIGHT DECISION ON ADIL AOUCHICHE

Widely expected to leave in the January transfer window, Aouchiche then played his way back into contention when an unexpected spot on the left wing opened up due to injuries. Aouchiche made good contributions, having impressed Le Bris with his application in training and his determination to win his place back.

In recent weeks, however, his game time has again declined as the Sunderland head coach turned straight to Le Fée. While Sunderland don't have a lot of attacking options right now, that will change when Mundle and Watson are fit. That will move Le Fée into the middle, where the return of Alan Browne to fitness will increase competition for Aouchiche again. If Sunderland do sign another versatile forward player, it's hard to see where he gets into the team even if there are one or two additional injuries.

While there's an argument that you keep a talented player who has shown he is still connected to the team just in case, it would be harsh on Aouchiche to ask him to wait for the odd couple of minutes off the bench here and there. Financially that would also make little sense for Sunderland, who at the very least need him playing regularly if they are to recoup some funds if he were to leave in the summer.

GET THE RIGHT LOAN MOVE FOR HARRISON JONES

Jones has been a regular in the matchday squads for Sunderland this season, and has invariably impressed when called upon to play in U21s football. He's at a stage now where he needs to start playing regular senior football, and the growing pool of options for Le Bris in the middle of the park means that is very unlikely to happen on Wearside in the weeks and months ahead.

Sunderland will look for the right loan move where he can test himself at a good level, and it seems most likely to be in the National League.

FIND A CLUB FOR JOE ANDERSON

Anderson has struggled to force his way into the first-team picture at Sunderland and has been limited to U21s football in recent months after spending last season on loan at Shrewsbury Town. The 23-year-old showed he has plenty of ability in pre-season but needs to kickstart his senior career and it feels like the right time for him to try and find a permanent move to a club where can look to make a long-term impact.

RESOLVE ABDOULLAH BA AND JEWISON BENNETTE'S FUTURES

Both players topped up their match fitness in the U21s over the course of the winter but have not been involved in that team over recent weeks and are clearly not part of Le Bris's plans. There seems to be very little prospect of that changing anytime soon and it's best for all parties if they move on. In both cases, you'd think Sunderland would be open to a loan move that would at least get them playing regularly between now and the summer window. But particularly with Ba, the right permanent offer would undoubtedly be considered by the Black Cats.