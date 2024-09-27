Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland face Watford on their travels this weekend.

Sunderland supporters have delivered an overwhelming message to head coach Regis Le Bris regarding his defensive team selection ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash with Watford.

The Black Cats head into the weekend off the back of a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough last time out, and currently occupy an automatic promotion spot after recording five victories in six league outings. Their most recent success at the Stadium of Light came with a centre-back pairing comprised of Black Cats stalwart Luke O’Nien and loanee debutant Chris Mepham, with the latter in particular catching the eye during an assured display.

Usual first choice option Dan Ballard started the match on the bench after picking up a slight injury against Plymouth Argyle that prevented him from partaking in a full week’s training prior to Middlesbrough’s visit, and despite his popularity amongst the fanbase, it would appear that a majority of supporters would be quite happy to see him stay there for the time being.

In a poll that has been running all week, The Echo asked Sunderland fans which central defensive partnership they would prefer to see given the nod against Watford on Saturday afternoon, with the three options being: O’Nien and Mepham, O’Nien and Ballard, and Mepham and Ballard. By some margin, those who participated suggested that they would like to see Le Bris name an unchanged pairing, with O’Nien and Mepham recording 58% of the vote.

The next most popular option was the untested duo of Ballard and Mepham, registering 29% of the vote, while O’Nien and Ballard - a double act that have served Sunderland well in recent times - amassed just 13%.

Speaking after the final whistle against Middlesbrough, the impressive Mepham told reporters: “I don't want to look too far ahead. I think naturally you keep it week by week because a lot can happen in a short period of time.

“Like I said, I think the most important thing for me at this stage of my career is just playing football and getting regular game time which is something I've probably missed over the last couple of years. I think all that will look after itself but I think for me the most important thing is just getting game time, staying fit and staying injury-free. Of course, the most important thing is helping the team and trying to do as best I can for the football club.”