The academy positions Sunderland are still need to fill following Tony Mowbray's appointment
Sunderland acted quickly to appoint Tony Mowbray as their new head coach last month – yet there are still some positions which haven’t been filled permanently at the Academy of Light.
Mowbray has been joined on Wearside by long-term assistant Mark Venus, while Mike Dodds, Michael Proctor and head of goalkeeping Alessandro Barcherini remain part of the first-team set-up.
Still, Alex Neil’s exit and changes to the Black Cats’ backroom team have caused a delay further down Sunderland’s coaching structure.
The club have been looking to appoint a permanent under-21s boss after Dodds and Proctor were promoted to work with the senior group this summer.
Under-18s coach John Hewitson has taken charge of the under-21s side on an interim basis this season, and is a contender to be given the role full-time, yet no announcement has been made.
Hewitson oversaw the young Black Cats’ pre-season trip to Canada in August and has taken charge of the side’s first four Premier League 2, Division 2, matches this campaign.
Asked about the situation at the end of August, Hewitson told the Echo: “From my understanding it’s with HR and the club.
“The job to represent Sunderland as a 21s coach would be something that I would be really proud to do but it’s up to the club and we’ll have to wait and see.
“I’ve been told it will be the next couple of weeks, that’s what I’ve been told.”
Sunderland are also yet to appoint a new Academy Manager after Lewis Dickman left the club at the start of August.
The change ended Dickman’s two-decade association with the Black Cats, during which he undertook a variety of roles at the Academy of Light.
Read more
Stuart English was appointed Interim Academy Manager a month ago as the process to make a permanent appointment began.
Following Dickman’s departure from the club, Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman told Sunderland’s website: “Lewis has been a part of our Academy set-up for many years and we thank him for his contribution. On behalf of the staff and players at SAFC, we wish him well in his future endeavours.”