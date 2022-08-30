Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hewitson managed the Black Cats’ under-18s side last season but has stepped up to coach the next age group on an interim basis this season.

Applications for the under-21s job closed earlier this month, yet Neil’s exit as first-team head coach will lead to a reassessment of the club’s structure.

Hewitson was in the dugout as Sunderland’s under-21s side came from three goals down to draw 3-3 with West Brom in Premier League 2, Division 2, despite being reduced to nine men following two red cards.

Academy of Light

When asked about the club’s recruitment process to appoint a permanent under-21s boss, Hewitson told the Echo: “From my understanding it’s with HR and the club.

“The job to represent Sunderland as a 21s coach would be something that I would be really proud to do but it’s up to the club and we’ll have to wait and see.

“I’ve been told it will be the next couple of weeks, that’s what I’ve been told.

“I don’t think it helps that with Alex Neil leaving the focus is the first team and getting them organised whoever is going to come in,” he added.