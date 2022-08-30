Sunderland coach waits for U21s decision - which has been impacted by Alex Neil's departure to Stoke City
John Hewitson is yet to find out if he’ll take charge of Sunderland’s under-21s side permanently – with the first-team set-up taking priority following Alex Neil’s move to Stoke.
Hewitson managed the Black Cats’ under-18s side last season but has stepped up to coach the next age group on an interim basis this season.
Applications for the under-21s job closed earlier this month, yet Neil’s exit as first-team head coach will lead to a reassessment of the club’s structure.
Hewitson was in the dugout as Sunderland’s under-21s side came from three goals down to draw 3-3 with West Brom in Premier League 2, Division 2, despite being reduced to nine men following two red cards.
When asked about the club’s recruitment process to appoint a permanent under-21s boss, Hewitson told the Echo: “From my understanding it’s with HR and the club.
“The job to represent Sunderland as a 21s coach would be something that I would be really proud to do but it’s up to the club and we’ll have to wait and see.
“I’ve been told it will be the next couple of weeks, that’s what I’ve been told.
Read more
“I don’t think it helps that with Alex Neil leaving the focus is the first team and getting them organised whoever is going to come in,” he added.
“The job role has probably been knocked down a couple of pegs on the to-do list which is really understandable because they need to get that set because that’s a high priority.”