The 22-year-old will spend the rest of the League One campaign at Sincil Bank after thriving on loan with Harrogate Town in League Two last time out.

The Imps have been in talks with Sunderland for a while about the loan, but the Black Cats needed to strengthen their squad first and Diamond played regularly through the pre-season period.

After the arrival of Costa Rican winger Jewison Bennette last week, the temporary exit has been sanctioned and Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has urged Diamond to step up again.

Sunderland winger Jack Diamond

“Jack did really well in League Two and he has continued to progress with us throughout pre-season, so the natural step for him now is to demonstrate the same levels of performance and consistency in League One,” Speakman said.

"We look forward to supporting Jack in that endeavour and working closely with Lincoln, who have an excellent track record of managing and developing young players.”

Diamond said he was excited to get started after a long wait to conclude the move: “The whole process has been a long time coming and I can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve played a full season last year with Harrogate and need that consistency to keep pushing myself in my career - this club is a great platform to do it.

“The facilities here are really good and hopefully I’ll fit in well and help progress my career further.