Nine-man Sunderland produce remarkable comeback in U21s match against West Brom

The young Black Cats fell 3-0 behind in the first half, while winger Michael Spellman was sent off on the stroke of half-time.

Yet a Max Thompson double and Caden Kelly penalty drew the hosts level in an extraordinary seven-minute spell after the interval during the Premier League 2, Division 2, clash.

Ethan Kachosa was also dismissed after receiving a second yellow card, yet John Hewitson’s side managed to hang on after a nightmare start.

That difficult spell started when Zak Johnson was harshly penalised for an alleged foul and West Brom’s Jamie Andrews converted from the penalty spot in the fourth minute.

A shell shocked Sunderland side were punished again seven minutes later after a low pass behind their defence allowed Reyes Cleary side-footed the ball past Jacob Carney.

From there it was mostly one-way traffic for the rest of the half as Sunderland struggled to get up the pitch against a more physical West Brom side.

The visitors then added a third in the 20th minute after Mo Faal was allowed too much space in the box before controlling and converting a low cross from the right.

While Sunderland were clearly second best in the opening 45 minutes, the controversial penalty decision had set the tone for a lively encounter, with the home fans letting their feelings known towards the referee.

Tensions then boiled over on the stroke of half-time when Spellman was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Zac Ashworth.

Yet despite the man disadvantage, Sunderland reacted impressively following the break.

First Thompson capitalised on an error to convert with a side-footed finish, before heading home a second moments later.

Thompson then won a penalty which allowed Caden Kelly to draw the sides level in a dramatic turnaround.

Yet if things weren’t hard enough for the hosts they were then reduced to nine men when Kachosa received a second yellow card midway through the second half.

Still, the hosts hung on to claim an unexpected point.

Sunderland XI: Carney, Kachosa, Johnson (Pye, 45), Jessup, Newall, Middlemas (Wilson, 65), Chiabi (Rigg, 79), Robinson, Spellman, Kelly, Thompson (Watson, 84)