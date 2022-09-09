When Sunderland vs Millwall fixture could be played after EFL postponements due to death of Queen Elizabeth

All EFL and Premier League games from the 9-10 September have been called off as a mark of respect.

Rearranged fixtures are usually played at a later midweek date, yet there are limited options available for matches to take place ahead of this year’s World Cup.

As it stands, Sunderland are scheduled to return to action against Reading at The Madejski Stadium on Wednesday, before facing Watford three days later.

Stadium of Light.

In a statement Reading have said: “EFL fixtures will recommence from Tuesday 13 September 2022” before their meeting with the Black Cats a day later.

There will then be an international break for Nations League fixtures before the Black Cats host Preston at the Stadium of Light on October 1.

After that there are just three midweek slots when the Millwall match could realistically be played before the World Cup, including on the weeks starting Monday, October 10 and Monday, October 24.

Sunderland and Millwall also won’t have a midweek match on the week starting Monday, November 7, yet that is when Carabao Cup third-round fixtures are set to take place.

The Championship is then set to have a four-week break between Saturday, November 12 and Saturday, November 10 while the World Cup is held in Qatar.

After that, Sunderland will face West Brom, Hull, Blackburn, Wigan and Blackpool before the end of 2022.