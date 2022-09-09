News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland v Millwall postponed as EFL release statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth

Sunderland’s game against Millwall and all other EFL fixtures scheduled both today and tomorrow have been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

By Phil Smith
Friday, 9th September 2022, 11:40 am
Sunderland's game against Millwall has been postponed
The EFL and the Premier League this morning confirmed that no fixtures would take place from 9-10 September, with details on the rearranged games to be announced in due course.

“Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II,” an EFL statement reads.

“This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend.

“Further information, in respect of how football, Clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.

“Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course.”

As it currently stands Sunderland are scheduled to return to action against Reading on Wednesday.

