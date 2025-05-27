The 17 Sunderland players whose futures need resolving after Premier League promotion

A look at the Sunderland players who could leave the club this summer, as things stand...

In the wake of their promotion to the Premier League, it looks set to be a busy summer for Sunderland in the transfer market.

But while all eyes will be on potential incomings, there could be be a fair few players departing the club too.

With that in mind, here are the first team talents who still need to resolve their future in the North East ahead of the Black Cats’ return to the top flight...

Dennis Cirkin

At the time of writing, Cirkin’s contract is still set to expire next summer, and in the event of him not signing a new one, then presumably he would be a candidate for a sale over the coming months. That being said, promotion surely increases the likelihood of him agreeing to an extension.

Dan Neil

As with Cirkin, Neil is out of contract next year, but it would be a considerable shock if he didn’t take up the opportunity to captain his boyhood club in the Premier League.

Jobe Bellingham

Heavily linked with an exit for some time now, Bellingham is garnering plenty of attention from Germany, and has reportedly held talks over his future in recent days. A departure is potentially on the cards.

Chris Mepham

On loan and heading back to Bournemouth, does promotion mean that Sunderland will now feel that they have the financial muscle required to tempt the Cherries into a permanent sale? Only time will tell.

Salis Abdul Samed

Like Mepham, Samed is set to return to his parent club, but unlike Mepham, his impact on Wearside has been minimal this term. That being said, the midfielder is evidently a talent, and stranger things have happened than the Black Cats revisiting a deal further down the line.

Jayden Danns

Danns never played for Sunderland after an injury was discovered during his medical, but given the fact that an agreement was in place between the Black Cats and Liverpool, is there a version of events in which he returns to the North East for a Premier League campaign next term?

Ian Poveda

The winger has barely featured since completing a move to the Stadium of Light last summer, and the big question now is whether Regis Le Bris has seen enough from him to suggest that he can make a meaningful impact on his squad in the Premier League.

Joe Anderson

Out of favour and largely consigned to the U21s, you suspect that it could be time for Anderson to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere in a bid to kickstart his career.

Nathan Bishop

Loaned out to the lower leagues this season, it feels unlikely that Bishop will have any kind of notable part to play for Sunderland in the future.

Adil Aouchiche

A really interesting one, this. Aouchiche is evidently unfancied by Le Bris, but did play a decent enough role for Sunderland during a time of injury crisis around the midpoint of their promotion campaign. An exit feels probable, but a destination is still unclear.

Pierre Ekwah

With Saint-Etienne relegated from Ligue 1 and therefore unwilling to exercise Ekwah’s option-to-buy clause, the midfielder will now return to Wearside. Can he convince Le Bris that he has a future in England, or will he be shipped out again, whether that’s on a temporary or permanent basis?

Abdoullah Ba

USL Dunkerque have made it quite clear that they feel they do not stand a chance of signing Ba permanently, and as such, you would assume that he will end up playing his football for yet another different club next term.

Timothee Pembele

Like so many others on this list, Pembele is a player with obvious potential who just hasn’t been able to make his mark for Sunderland. A transfer feels like an obvious solution for both player and club.

Jay Matete

A dependable midfield option in the EFL, Matete feels like one Sunderland player who will probably not be given the chance to make the step up to the Premier League. He will make a good signing for somebody.

Nectar Triantis

Considering how strongly he has thrived in Scotland this term, there is a huge argument to be made for Triantis being given an opportunity to prove his worth to Le Bris over the course of preseason. Even if he doesn’t quite make the grade for Sunderland, however, clubs will presumably be queueing up to sign him.

Luis Hemir

Unwanted by Juventus’ development squad after a season on loan in Italy, it is not immediately clear as to what the future holds for Hemir, but chances are, it doesn’t involve a prolonged stint with Sunderland.

Nazariy Rusyn

And finally, Rusyn has been out on loan at Hajduk Split, with an option-to-buy clause attached to the agreement. Whether they will choose to exercise it, however, only they know.

