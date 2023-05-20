Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Jack Colback’s Nottingham Forest farewell

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has bid an emotional farewell to ex-Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback following the announcement he will leave the City Ground at the end of the season. Colback, who came through the Sunderland system before leaving to join Newcastle United in 2014, has spent three years as a permanent Forest player - and Cooper is sad to see the 33-year-old leave the club.

“He’s been more than a player to me. I don’t know what’s next for Jack, but before I started working with him and even his time at Forest, he’s had a good career, a well-known career and played in the Premier League many years.

“When I came in I knew I was working with a player that I had seen a lot and I remember the first conversation I had with him was ‘you’ve got so much to offer here, let’s make this work’ because I don’t think he’d been playing before. And then everyone saw the contribution he had last season, which I know meant a lot to him as well.”

Southampton ‘set’ for Russell Martin appointment

Recently relegated Southampton are set to appoint Swansea City boss Russell Martin as their new manager. Martin, who guided the Swans to a 10th place finish this season, will replace Ruben Selles who was put in temporary charge of the club following Nathan Jones’ departure.

The Saints will be playing Championship football for the first time in over a decade next season with Martin expected to be installed as their new manager in the coming days having been given permission by Swansea to speak to the club over the vacancy. The Southampton hierarchy are reportedly admirers of the style of play Martin favours as a manager.

