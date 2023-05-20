Sunderland’s renewed focus on signing young talent to develop at the club has proved to be a successful policy this season. Could Rangers youngster Charlie Lindsay be someone that the Black Cats can help develop next season?

Here, we take a look at the recent speculation regarding his future, the competition Sunderland may face for his signature and what type of player the Black Cats would be signing if a move is completed when the summer transfer window opens.

Who is Charlie Lindsay?

Lindsay is a 19-year-old attacking midfielder that is currently contracted to Rangers. Although he is yet to make a senior appearance for the Gers, Lindsay has been a regular for their B-Team, playing senior football in the Lowland League on a regular basis and has also featured in the UEFA Youth League against Napoli, Liverpool and Ajax.

In 40 appearances for Rangers B this season, Lindsay scored 14 goals and registered a further 7 assists. Lindsay has also represented Northern Ireland at Under-19 level and made his debut in a 2-0 defeat to Denmark in October 2021.

The latest on Sunderland’s interest

Sunderland have been linked with signing Lindsay on a free transfer this summer. Lindsay is set to leave Rangers as a free agent when his current contract expires at the end of the season and Wearside has emerged as a potential destination for the teenager.

The Daily Record report that Lindsay is ‘keen’ to move away from Rangers in a bid to experience regular first-team football. Derby County, who will spend a second season in third-tier after missing out on the play-offs on the final day of the League One campaign, have also been credited with an interest in Lindsay.

What has Lindsay previously said about his Rangers future?

Whilst it now appears that he sees a move away from Ibrox as the best way to get regular first-team football, Lindsay had previously hoped his break could come at the Scottish side. Speaking during pre-season ahead of a game against his former club Glentoran, Lindsay revealed his desire to develop his skills at Rangers but stressed the importance of remaining patient.

Lindsay said: "I want to keep playing as much as I can in the B team and if I get a chance, try and push forward, get towards the first team and if I get a chance to train, impress the manager.

"But obviously that all takes time and I don’t want to be too forceful with it all. I just want to come in everyday and learn and keep getting better as a player. I feel I’m really maturing as a footballer and as a person and that’s what I wanted.”

Steven Gerrard and football ‘obsession’

After joining Rangers in 2020, Lindsay spoke about his dreams of learning from and eventually impressing Steven Gerrard. Lindsay revealed that Gerrard was his hero growing up and someone he hoped to develop his game alongside. "What a player he was.” Lindsay said.

Lindsay revealed that ex-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was his hero whilst growing up

“He is an absolute legend, but you wouldn't think that when you meet him. I had a really good chat with him and really enjoyed it.