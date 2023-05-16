Sunderland have been linked with Rangers youngster Charlie Lindsay, with reports also suggesting that League One club Derby County are also keen.

The Northern Ireland under-19 international is set to leave the Ibrox side this summer when his contract expires in Glasgow, leaving him free to sign for another club when the summer window opens.

The 19-year-old has featured for Rangers' B team, who play in the Lowland League, but a report from the Daily Record states that Lindsay s now keen to move on and get first-team experience.

Rangers signed Lindsay from Glentoran back in 2020 but Sunderland could provide a good opportunity for Lindsay to showcase his ability after the club handed opportunities en mass to young players of the past two seasons.

Sunderland have also recently been linked with a deal for highly-rated Birmingham City teenager Jobe Bellingham with the youngster at the Stadium of Light to watch Tony Mowbray's men win 2-1 against Luton Town in the Championship play-off final first-leg.

Black Cats' sporting director Kristjaan Speakman worked with both Jobe and his brother Jude Bellingham during his time at Birmingham City alongside the now-Sunderland first-team coach Mike Dodds.

In news elsewhere, Manchester United are set to let defender Alex Tuanzebe leave Old Trafford at the end of the season with the defender's contract set to expire.

Respected transfer insider Fabrizio Romano tweeted: "It's over between Manchester United and Axel Tuanzebe. The English CB will leave the club as free agent at the end of the season, decision made. #MUFC