There was another impressive show of support from the Wearside faithful as Sunderland saw off Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The noise reverberated around the Stadium of Light as summer signing Jobe Bellingham’s second-half strike gave Sunderland a narrow win over Rotherham United.

There was little to separate the two sides when the half-time whistle was blown after Bellingham had cancelled out an opener from Hakeem Odofin with his first goal of the day. But it was the former Birmingham City midfielder that ultimately decided the contest by bagging a brace, just as his brother Jude did hours later as he helped Real Madrid to a 3-1 win at La Liga rivals Almeria.

Not for the first time this season, the Wearside faithful showed their support for Tony Mowbray’s side and the vast majority of the 40,688 in attendance got their rewards as they witnessed Sunderland’s first win of the season.

But how does the Black Cats’ average attendance compare to the likes of Leeds United, Leicester City and their other Championship rivals?

