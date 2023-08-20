After the full-time whistle sealed Sunderland’s 2-1 win over Rotherham at the Stadium of Light - matchwinner Jobe Bellingham walked back onto the pitch while clasping hands with teammates and members of staff.

The teenage midfielder, who will turn 18 next week, had scored both goals to give the Black Cats their first win of the campaign, while his name was chanted by the home supporters during an 85th-minute substitution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was Bellingham’s third consecutive Championship start for Sunderland since his arrival from Birmingham in the summer, and his first senior goals.

They were timely ones too, as Tony Mowbray’s side relieved some pressure following back-to-back defeats against Ipswich and Preston.

Here are some of the moments you may have missed during the win over Rotherham:

Support for popular trio

While Sunderland are trying to strengthen their squad in the final weeks of the transfer market, some players may be allowed to leave Wearside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mowbray has admitted Alex Pritchard is likely to depart, while there has also been interest in Danny Batth and Lynden Gooch - with all three into the final year of their contracts.

Yet Sunderland fans showed their support for Batth, who was once again an unused substitute here, after Rotherham took the lead in the 20th minute, with a section in the Roker End chanting the defender’s name.

There was also a loud cheer for Pritchard when the playmaker replaced Patrick Roberts with 13 minutes remaining, as well as shouts of ‘Goooooooch!’ after the wideman came on in the 85th minute.

A late injury concern

Pritchard was brought on after Patrick Roberts went down and needed treatment, before hobbling around the pitch following his withdrawal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve just seen Pat coming up the stairs, so we’ll have to see how he is tomorrow," said Mowbray in his post-match press conference.

"The physio department have sent him home, so he’s not off to hospital or lying with a big pack of ice or anything like that. He’ll come in for treatment tomorrow and we’ll see where we are.”

Matt Taylor’s late booking

After seven substitutes and a pause in play for Roberts’ injury, Rotherham boss Matt Taylor felt there should have been more than five minutes added on at the end of the match.

Taylor then walked onto the pitch after the full-time whistle to speak to referee Gavin Ward, while shaking hands with Sunderland players in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rotherham boss was subsequently booked by Ward for his complaints.

New signing gets international clearance

Rotherham were able to hand a debut to new signing Christ Tiehi, who signed for the club on Friday but was still waiting for international clearance following his move from Czech side Slovan Liberec.

The 25-year-old wasn’t able to make a significant impact at the Stadium of Light, where he was replaced in the 76th minute, yet The Millers will have high hopes after Tiehi made 19 Championship appearances on loan at Wigan last season.