4 . Ross Stewart

Sunderland have been in negotiations with Stewart for over a year about signing a long-term deal, yet the 27-year-old is now into the final 12 months of his contract. Stewart’s primary target is to recover from the Achilles injury he suffered in January, which has cooled interest from elsewhere. Still, the striker is targeting a return by the end of September and could attract a late offer this summer. Photo: Frank Reid