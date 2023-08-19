Sunderland are on the brink of a breakthrough in their striker search, with Tony Mowbray confirming that a loan addition is closing to being sealed.

Jobe scored a brace to help Sunderland to their first win of the season on Saturday afternoon but the head coach hopes he won't have to reprise the striking role he played for much of the game in future weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I sat with you on Thursday and said I thought we'd have one in on Friday," Mowbray said.

"Now that didn't happen, but I'm sitting here now and I'll say it again: I think we'll have one in tomorrow. I think by the next time we meet, we'll have been working with a striker for a few days. And I'm hoping that we'll having to decide whether we want to persevere with what's helped us win a football match today or whether we need a different threat that this young man will bring.

"Fingers crossed everything is moving forward and we're getting stronger with our options."

Sunderland are understood to be pursuing Fulham striker Jay Stansfield, who was not part of his side's squad on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngster impressed at Exeter City last season and Mowbray said he is one of a few options.

"I think we've got two or three names that we're juggling," he said.

"I shouldn't talk about Jay because nothing is done yet, but he's one of those we've had conversations about. There are two or three others. We'll see what falls for us."

Mowbray also said that he is hopeful that patrick Roberts has not suffered a serious injury, with the influential winger limping out of the game around ten minutes before the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've just seen Pat coming up the stairs, so we'll have to see how he is tomorrow," Mowbray said.

"The physio department have sent him home, so he's not off to hospital or lying with a big pack of ice or anything like that. He'll come in for treatment tomorrow and we'll see where we are.