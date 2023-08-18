Tony Mowbray makes big admission over Alex Pritchard's Sunderland future

Tony Mowbray has conceded that he expects Alex Pritchard to leave the club before the end of the transfer window.

Pritchard has been an influential figure in Sunderland's rise from League One to the Championship play-offs, but like Danny Batth and Lynden Gooch there has been uncertainty over his future as he enters the final year of his current deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old has not been included in the starting XI for either of Sunderland's opening Championship fixtures, but has made a positive impression as a second-half substitute on both occasions.

Head coach Mowbray said the situation was complicated and suggested that the club had to look to the future. As such, it seems unlikely that he will be recalled to the starting XI while the transfer window remains open.

The situation could be revisited should Pritchard remain at the club.

"I like Pritch," Mowbray said.

"Pritch is a good player. I don't want to get too prescriptive about it, but it looks like Pritch is going to leave the football club. We have to move past that, we have to move on - that's football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every footballer understands it is a transient game. I got a testimonial at Middlesbrough, I was there 12 years, but that's very, very, rare in modern-day football. Footballers come, and then they move on, and supporters understand that.

"Alex's situation is a little bit more complicated than I can discuss openly. He's a good football player, but there is a fair percentage [chance] that he will leave the football club in the next few weeks.

"If he doesn't, then we can have more discussions after the window shuts."