Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray praised Jobe Bellingham for his versatility and willingness to learn after the 17-year-old inspired his side to their first win of the Championship season.

The Black Cats had fallen behind against Rotherham United after Hakeem Odoffin's early strike, but Bellingham's brace either side of the half-time interval turned the tide.

Bellingham had initially started behind Bradley Dack in an unchanged starting XI from last week's defeat at Preston North End, but Mowbray switched the two after Rotherham's goal as he continues to try and find solutions in the absence of a senior striker.

With a new loan addition up front expected imminently, Bellingham should be able to soon drop back into a midfield role but Mowbray said his efforts were typical of the youngster's willingness to try and improve his game.

The head coach said it was important for his side to get on the board after a frustrating start to the campaign.

"It was important to get a win today, at the start of any season that narrative can begin to drag on and weigh heavy on a team so it's important to get that first win," Mowbray said.

"I think we've been unfortunate in the first two games not to get anything from them, and I thought we deserved to win it today despite going a goal behind.

"Jobe is a bit disappointed that he didn't get even more goals, they've made a block on the line and then he missed one where we's gone to go left footed and it's hit him on the thigh. But he's getting in the six-yard box, he's there and he's playing the role we've asked him to play.

"He showed good flexibility today because we asked him to play a bit deeper with Dack a bit higher, and we switched it and he's got his goals to help the team win," he added.

"We don't expect that [leading the line] from Jobe, I think he can play wide, I think he can be one of the holding midfielders and he can be one of the running eights, or a number ten. And then he's played as the nine for us there. I think Jobe's greatest asset is he wants to learn. He's always asking questions every day, asking us coaches about where we want him and why and what he should be doing.

"He's just a joy to work with really, and I'm happy that he's scored two goals for us and helped the team win."

Mowbray confirmed after the game that he expects a new striker in the building before next Saturday's trip to Coventry City, with Fulham youngster Jay Stansfield a target.

"I sat with you on Thursday and said I thought we'd have one in on Friday," Mowbray said.