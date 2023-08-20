Jude Bellingham was quick to react to brother Jobe's brace for Sunderland against Rotherham United in the Championship on Saturday.

Sunderland recorded their first win of the season after a 2-1 victory over Rotherham with Jobe starting in the number 10 position.

The Black Cats fell a goal down when Hakeem Odoffin opened the scoring with a neat finish in the 20th minute, yet Tony Mowbray’s side reacted well, drawing level courtesy of Jobe's header two minutes later.

Bellingham then scored again shortly after half-time, converting from inside the box after he was set up by Bradley Dack.

Taking to Instagram after the game, Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham posted a message to his brother. He said: "Get in! Congratulations star boy, so proud!

Jobe signed for Sunderland from Championship rivals Birmingham City earlier this summer having previously worked with Kristjaan Speakman and Mike Dodds.