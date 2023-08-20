Jude Bellingham's seven-word message to Jobe after Sunderland double against Rotherham United
Jobe betted a brace for Sunderland against Rotherham United with brother Jude quick to react.
Jude Bellingham was quick to react to brother Jobe's brace for Sunderland against Rotherham United in the Championship on Saturday.
Sunderland recorded their first win of the season after a 2-1 victory over Rotherham with Jobe starting in the number 10 position.
The Black Cats fell a goal down when Hakeem Odoffin opened the scoring with a neat finish in the 20th minute, yet Tony Mowbray’s side reacted well, drawing level courtesy of Jobe's header two minutes later.
Bellingham then scored again shortly after half-time, converting from inside the box after he was set up by Bradley Dack.
Taking to Instagram after the game, Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham posted a message to his brother. He said: "Get in! Congratulations star boy, so proud!
Jobe signed for Sunderland from Championship rivals Birmingham City earlier this summer having previously worked with Kristjaan Speakman and Mike Dodds.
The Black Cats are next in action against Coventry City in the Championship away from home on Saturday.