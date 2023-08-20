News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Jude Bellingham's seven-word message to Jobe after Sunderland double against Rotherham United

Jobe betted a brace for Sunderland against Rotherham United with brother Jude quick to react.

By James Copley
Published 20th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

Jude Bellingham was quick to react to brother Jobe's brace for Sunderland against Rotherham United in the Championship on Saturday.

Sunderland recorded their first win of the season after a 2-1 victory over Rotherham with Jobe starting in the number 10 position.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Black Cats fell a goal down when Hakeem Odoffin opened the scoring with a neat finish in the 20th minute, yet Tony Mowbray’s side reacted well, drawing level courtesy of Jobe's header two minutes later.

Bellingham then scored again shortly after half-time, converting from inside the box after he was set up by Bradley Dack.

Most Popular

Taking to Instagram after the game, Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham posted a message to his brother. He said: "Get in! Congratulations star boy, so proud!

Jobe signed for Sunderland from Championship rivals Birmingham City earlier this summer having previously worked with Kristjaan Speakman and Mike Dodds.

The Black Cats are next in action against Coventry City in the Championship away from home on Saturday.

Related topics:Jude BellinghamRotherham United