Leicester City will play Championship football for the first time in nine years following their relegation from the Premier League. Dean Smith, who was brought in following Brendan Rodgers’ departure, couldn’t prevent the Foxes from slipping into the Championship - despite their final day of the season win over West Ham.

Leicester have now moved to appoint their third manager of the calendar year with Enzo Maresca expected to be announced as the new man in the Foxes dugout. Maresca will leave Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City coaching staff to take charge at the King Power Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker reportedly held talks with Leicester over the vacancy, however, it will be Maresca that is in the dugout for their first game of the season. Maresca, Leicester and Sunderland will find out their opponents for the opening day of the Championship season at 9am on Thursday, June 22.