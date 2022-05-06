Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle have lost each of their last 12 visits to Manchester City in the Premier League with a combined scoreline of 41-7 in the hosts’ favour.

And Guardiola’s side will be keen to bounce back from Wednesday evening’s dramatic Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of Real Madrid. City led by two goals on aggregate heading into stoppage time before a last-gasp brace from Rodrygo forced extra-time where Karim Benzema put Madrid through to the final from the penalty spot.

But rather than feeling sorry for themselves, Guardiola believes his players will be fuelled to put things right against Newcastle this weekend.

“They don't have to forget, how do they forget [the game]?” Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference. “We'll play Newcastle thinking of it, for sure.

"I know the players in the training sessions, meetings, warm-ups how committed they'll be, I have no doubt.

As a result of the Champions League exit, the Premier League is Man City’s last remaining chance of silverware this season as they currently sit a point above Liverpool at the top of the table.

"I'm not thinking about the title, I'm thinking about Newcastle, focus on the team and Eddie Howe,” he added. “After, this is what is in my mind. Not necessary to think just in case, we achieve what it is.

“We can't compare what happened in the past [in the Champions League]. It's different opponents, not necessary to remember what's happened in the past. It's Newcastle.”

