Ex-Sunderland striker Josh Maja has been offered the chance to remain at French club Bordeaux, according to fresh reports.

It was recently confirmed that the club would remain in Ligue 2 in somewhat controversial circumstances with Maja's contract due to expire at the end of the season amid interest from Scottish club Rangers.

French publication L’Équipe have claimed that a renewal proposal has been offered to the 24-year-old, which includes one season plus an option for a further year.

L’Équipe also adds that the club are aware that keeping Maja in Ligue 2 club be difficult with the forward attracting interest from clubs both in Ligue 1 and abroad.

Bordeaux needed to better Metz's result on the final day in order to secure a return to France's top flight but went behind against Rodez in the early stages of the first-half before a supporter then entered the pitch and pushed goalscorer Lucas Buades.

The player was then taken off on a stretcher before it was announced that the match would not be restarted, with the authorities then making the decision to declare Rodez the winner of the match, which consigned Bordeaux to another year in the second tier.

After the decision, the club said: "The disciplinary commission of the LFP today issued a decision that is as incomprehensible as it is disproportionate, both in view of the elements of the file and the case law.