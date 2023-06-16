Sunderland defender Dan Ballard has been linked with a move to West Ham under David Moyes just 12 months on from his £2million transfer to Wearside from Arsenal.

West Ham under Moyes won the Europe Conference League at the end of the season concluding a memorable and historic season for the Hammers.

Following their win, however, West Ham are said to be "monitoring" Dan Ballard with the centre-back was watched by head of recruitment Rob Newman at the most recent international in March. That's according to The Sun.

The 23-year-old is currently out of action with a hamstring injury that ruled him out of Sunderland's play-off campaign in the Championship under Tony Mowbray.

In terms of incomings, Sunderland have been linked with another three names. The first is Bright Osayi-Samuel from Turkish giants Fenerbache.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international is also reportedly the subject of interest from elsewhere with Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa said to have already made offers for the winger. Leeds United are also said to have big around the £8million mark, according to Fanatik.

Southampton's former Stoke City loanee Will Smallbone's name has also been mentioned in conjunction with Sunderland once more with the Black Cats rumoured to be keen on the midfielder under Alex Neil last summer.

FootballTransfers.com state that Bournemouth, Hull City, Sunderland and Stoke City are all interested in the 23-year-old with two Premier League clubs also monitoring his situation.