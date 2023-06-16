Sunderland's latest recruit Jobe Bellingham was spotted in Madrid yesterday as his brother Jude signed for Real Madrid.

Jude Bellingham, 19, joined the Spanish giants from Germain club Borussia Dortmund for an initial 103m euros, which roughly works out at around £88.5m.

And it was a busy week for the Bellingham family with sibling Jobe Bellingham signing for Sunderland, 17, from Birmingham City for a deal thought to be around a £3million package.

Whilst Jude Bellingham was announced to the world as a Real Madrid player yesterday, Jobe Bellingham and other members of his family were spotted offering support to the England international throughout the day.

The Bellingham family have close ties with several members of the Sunderland hierarchy who helped oversee the brothers' rapid rise at Birmingham City. Jobe Bellingham made 26 appearances for Birmingham, including making his full debut against Sunderland last year.

Jobe Bellingham said Sunderland's willingness to give young players an opportunity was the key factor in his move: "I’m delighted to sign for Sunderland AFC and I can’t wait to get started.

"The opportunity for young players to move here and progress is clear, so I believe this is the perfect Club for me to continue my development.

"I’m grateful to everyone at Birmingham City for their support over the past 11 years and I wish them the best for the future, as I begin the next chapter of my career at the Stadium of Light.”