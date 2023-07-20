News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Sunderland's rivals could pocket £38m from Newcastle United deal as Blackburn Rovers boss expected to leave

The latest Championship transfer gossip sees Sunderland's rivals involved in a mega-money deal with Newcastle United.

By James Copley
Published 20th Jul 2023, 09:54 BST- 2 min read

Sunderland won the second game of their US tour against New Mexico United on Wednesday night - but what is the latest on the transfer front around the Championship?

Having fielded two XIs for each half of the win over San Antonio FC last time out, Tony Mowbray this time made no changes as he looks to give every player ninety minutes before they return to Wearside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here, though, we take a look at the most interesting Championship headlines that you may have missed today:

Newcastle United are close to a deal with Leicester City to secure the services of winger Harvey Barnes for a fee in the region of £38m.

Most Popular

Former Sunderland loanee midfielder Edouard Michut has been linked with a move to Championship rivals Leeds United after returning to PSG at the end of last season.

Jon Dahl Tomasson has held talks with Blackburn Rovers about his future and the club are expecting him to leave before the start of the season. Blackburn Rovers have also been linked with a move for Sunderland player Danny Batth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Al-Ettifaq are said to have agreed a deal in principle of £12million plus add-ons to buy Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. The 33-year-old former Sunderland man has two years left on his deal at Anfield.

Millwall are set to sign midfielder Casper de Norrie from Belgian side OH Leuven, with the two clubs said to be finalising the details. The 26-year-old has reportedly left the Belgian team's summer camp and is in London ahead of the move.

Djurgardens IF youngster Gideon Granstrom is said to be on trial at Sunderland ahead of a potential move to Wearside. That's according to the player's father and agent.

Related topics:SunderlandTony MowbrayNewcastle UnitedBlackburn RoversLeeds United