Sunderland won the second game of their US tour against New Mexico United on Wednesday night - but what is the latest on the transfer front around the Championship?

Having fielded two XIs for each half of the win over San Antonio FC last time out, Tony Mowbray this time made no changes as he looks to give every player ninety minutes before they return to Wearside.

Here, though, we take a look at the most interesting Championship headlines that you may have missed today:

Newcastle United are close to a deal with Leicester City to secure the services of winger Harvey Barnes for a fee in the region of £38m.

Former Sunderland loanee midfielder Edouard Michut has been linked with a move to Championship rivals Leeds United after returning to PSG at the end of last season.

Jon Dahl Tomasson has held talks with Blackburn Rovers about his future and the club are expecting him to leave before the start of the season. Blackburn Rovers have also been linked with a move for Sunderland player Danny Batth.

Al-Ettifaq are said to have agreed a deal in principle of £12million plus add-ons to buy Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. The 33-year-old former Sunderland man has two years left on his deal at Anfield.

Millwall are set to sign midfielder Casper de Norrie from Belgian side OH Leuven, with the two clubs said to be finalising the details. The 26-year-old has reportedly left the Belgian team's summer camp and is in London ahead of the move.